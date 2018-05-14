How to prepare calamari

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

3 cups vegetable oil

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

12 squid, cleaned and sliced into rings

1 lemon - cut into wedges, for garnish

READ ALSO

How to prepare coconut rice

How to grill fish in 6 simple steps

How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks

How to make onions rings

Method

Preheat oil in a heavy, deep frying pan or pot. Oil should be heated to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

In a medium-size mixing bowl mix together flour, salt, oregano and black pepper. Dredge squid through flour and spice mixture.

Place squid in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until light brown. Beware of overcooking, squid will be tough if overcooked.

Dry squid on paper towels. Serve with wedges of lemon.