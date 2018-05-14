How to prepare calamari

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
3 cups vegetable oil
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
12 squid, cleaned and sliced into rings
1 lemon - cut into wedges, for garnish
Preheat oil in a heavy, deep frying pan or pot. Oil should be heated to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).
In a medium-size mixing bowl mix together flour, salt, oregano and black pepper. Dredge squid through flour and spice mixture.
Place squid in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until light brown. Beware of overcooking, squid will be tough if overcooked.
Dry squid on paper towels. Serve with wedges of lemon.