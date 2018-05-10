Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to grill fish in 6 easy steps


Fish is a great source of lean protein and nutrients.

  • Published:
  • Ingredients

1 Red fish

1 clove garlic, minced

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

  • Method

In a stainless steel or glass bowl, combine garlic, olive oil, basil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and parsley.

Place the fish in a resealable plastic bag, and pour the marinade over the fish.

Cover or seal and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate. Set grate 4 inches from the heat.

Remove the fish from marinade and drain off the excess.

Grill for 5 minutes per side or until fish is done when easily flaked with a fork.

