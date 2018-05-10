How to grill fish in 6 easy steps

Fish is a great source of lean protein and nutrients.
1 Red fish
1 clove garlic, minced
6 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
In a stainless steel or glass bowl, combine garlic, olive oil, basil, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and parsley.
Place the fish in a resealable plastic bag, and pour the marinade over the fish.
Cover or seal and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally.
Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate. Set grate 4 inches from the heat.
Remove the fish from marinade and drain off the excess.
Grill for 5 minutes per side or until fish is done when easily flaked with a fork.