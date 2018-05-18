How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
350g black-eyed beans
1 habanero pepper
1 big red bell pepper
2 stock cubes
2 cooking spoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon ground crayfish
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 onion
Salt (to taste)
Warm water
Soak, peel and clean the Beans
Place a pan half filled with water inside the Oven and preheat the Oven to 350°F
Blend the beans with the red bell pepper, habanero pepper, and onion until it becomes soft.
Pour the batter into a bowl, add salt, seasoning, fish, and oil then mix it thoroughly.
Pour the Moi Moi mix into the muffin cups.
Place the Moi Moi mix on the tray filled with water.
Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Check it from time to time to ensure there is always water on the oven tray. If it looks like it is drying up, top up the water.
When done, leave to cool down completely and bring them out from the muffin cups.