How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Baked moi moi play

Baked moi moi

(Matse cooks)
  • Ingredients

350g black-eyed beans

1 habanero pepper

1 big red bell pepper

2 stock cubes

2 cooking spoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon ground crayfish

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 onion

Salt (to taste)

Warm water

  • Method

Soak, peel and clean the Beans

Place a pan half filled with water inside the Oven and preheat the Oven to 350°F

Blend the beans with the red bell pepper, habanero pepper, and onion until it becomes soft.

Pour the batter into a bowl, add salt, seasoning, fish, and oil then mix it thoroughly.

Pour the Moi Moi mix into the muffin cups.

Place the  Moi Moi mix on the tray filled with water.

Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Check it from time to time to ensure there is always water on the oven tray. If it looks like it is drying up, top up the water.

When done, leave to cool down completely and bring them out from the muffin cups.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

