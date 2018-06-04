How to grill snails at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Snails, well prepared

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, halved

Freshly ground black pepper

Onion, grated

Garlic, minced

Ginger, minced

Salt

Method

Preheat grill on high, 5 minutes. Once hot, carefully use tongs to rub an oiled paper towel over grates to clean and ensure no food residue or dirt.

Drizzle olive oil on snails and cut sides of lemon, then season snail with onions, garlic, ginger, salt and ground pepper.

Using long tongs, place snails on grill and cook, covered on high, 3 minutes.

Flip and continue cooking on high, 3 more minutes.

Reduce grill heat to low and flip chicken again.

Cover and continue cooking, 3 minutes more. Flip again and cook 3 more minutes on low.

Serve with Jollof or yam and palava sauce.