Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make salmon patties


Pulse Food How to make salmon patties

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Salmon patties play

Salmon patties
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

Can canned salmon

1 egg

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

READ ALSO

How to make cheese bread

How to make apple cake

How to make Ghanaian pancakes

How to prepare vanilla ice milk

  • Method

Drain and reserve liquid from salmon. Mix egg, onion, bread crumbs and salmon together.

Make into patties. If the mixture is too dry to form into patties, add reserved liquid from salmon.

In a frying pan, heat olive oil. Place patties in the pan.

Brown on each side, turning gently. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets
Pulse Ghana: How to prepare lasagna Pulse Ghana How to prepare lasagna
Pulse Food: How to make cookies at home Pulse Food How to make cookies at home
Pulse Food: How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver Pulse Food How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver
Pulse Food: How to prepare pawpaw stew Pulse Food How to prepare pawpaw stew
Pulse Food: How to make the perfect milkshake at home Pulse Food How to make the perfect milkshake at home

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make the perfect milkshake at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare vanilla ice milkbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare beef fried ricebullet
4 Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your foreign...bullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice ballsbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare pawpaw stewbullet
8 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof ricebullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pulse Ghana How to prepare lasagna
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets
Pulse Food How to prepare vanilla ice milk
Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice balls
Pulse Food How to make cookies at home

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
7 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
8 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the...bullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
10 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

Groundnut stew
Pulse Food How to prepare groundnut stew
How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pototo croquettes
Pulse Food How make Pototo croquettes
Baked moi moi
Pulse Food How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend