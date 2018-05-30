How to make salmon patties

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Can canned salmon
1 egg
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
1 tablespoon olive oil
Drain and reserve liquid from salmon. Mix egg, onion, bread crumbs and salmon together.
Make into patties. If the mixture is too dry to form into patties, add reserved liquid from salmon.
In a frying pan, heat olive oil. Place patties in the pan.
Brown on each side, turning gently. Drain on paper towels and serve.