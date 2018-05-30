How to make salmon patties

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Can canned salmon

1 egg

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method

Drain and reserve liquid from salmon. Mix egg, onion, bread crumbs and salmon together.

Make into patties. If the mixture is too dry to form into patties, add reserved liquid from salmon.

In a frying pan, heat olive oil. Place patties in the pan.

Brown on each side, turning gently. Drain on paper towels and serve.