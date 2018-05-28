Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare vanilla ice milk


Pulse Food How to prepare vanilla ice milk

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
How to prepare vanilla ice milk play

How to prepare vanilla ice milk
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

  • 4cups milk(any level fat)
  • 1cup sugar
  • 1teaspoon vanilla extract

READ ALSO:

How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice

How to prepare beef fried rice

How to prepare Spaghetti jollof

How to prepare vanilla ice milk play

How to prepare vanilla ice milk

 

METHOD

  1. Combine milk, sugar, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir till sugar is dissolved.
  2. If using Ice Cream Machine: Add milk mixture to an ice cream machine and process 20 minutes or until mixture thickens. Pour into tupperware and freeze 8 hours or overnight. Consistency may improve by stirring every 4 hours or so until fully frozen.
  3. If not using Ice Cream Machine: Pour into shallow freezer-proof dish and put in freezer. Stir every 2-4 hours once crystals form. Follow above directions for freezing.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare fried rice balls Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice balls
Say Cheers: 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your foreign beverages Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your foreign beverages
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice Pulse Food How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice
Pulse Food: How to prepare beef fried rice Pulse Food How to prepare beef fried rice
Pulse Food: How to prepare groundnut stew Pulse Food How to prepare groundnut stew
Pulse Food: How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew
Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare beef fried ricebullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare groundnut stewbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
8 Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakesbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare doughnutsbullet
10 Pulse Food This coconut pancake is about to become...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice balls
Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your foreign beverages
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice
Pulse Food How to prepare beef fried rice
Pulse Food How to prepare groundnut stew
Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pulse Food How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend
Pulse Food How make Pototo croquettes
Pulse Food How to make chocolate banana smoothie

Top Videos

1 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet

Food & Travel

Pototo croquettes
Pulse Food How make Pototo croquettes
Baked moi moi
Pulse Food How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend
How to make chocolate banana smoothie
Pulse Food How to make chocolate banana smoothie
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew