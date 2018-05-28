How to prepare vanilla ice milk

Combine milk, sugar, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Stir till sugar is dissolved.
If using Ice Cream Machine: Add milk mixture to an ice cream machine and process 20 minutes or until mixture thickens. Pour into tupperware and freeze 8 hours or overnight. Consistency may improve by stirring every 4 hours or so until fully frozen.
If not using Ice Cream Machine: Pour into shallow freezer-proof dish and put in freezer. Stir every 2-4 hours once crystals form. Follow above directions for freezing.
