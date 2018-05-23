How to prepare beef fried rice

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1kg beef fillet, diced into cubes
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tbsp. cornstarch
2 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 large eggs, beaten
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon, grated ginger
2 onion, diced
2 cups of leftover, white rice
3 tablespoon, soy sauce
1 tablespoon, white vinegar
1 tablespoon, sesame oil
5 tablespoon, sugar
How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way
How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend
How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew
Rinse and pat meat dry with a paper towel.
In a medium bowl, season meat with salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar, then toss with cornstarch until well-coated. Set aside.
In a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat, add 1 teaspoon vegetable oil and eggs.
Scramble using a rubber spatula, then transfer to a side dish. Turn heat on high, then add a drizzle of oil and fry meat until crispy and side dish.
In the same skillet over medium-low heat, add remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, garlic, ginger and onions, and cook, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add peas and 2 tablespoons water, and cook until peas are tender. Add cooked rice and break up using a spatula, cooking 2 to 3 minutes more.
Stir in soy sauce, white vinegar, pepper, remaining 4 teaspoons sugar, and sesame oil.
Add back meat and eggs, then toss together and serve immediately.