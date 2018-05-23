news

Ingredients

1kg beef fillet, diced into cubes

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp. cornstarch

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 large eggs, beaten

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon, grated ginger

2 onion, diced

2 cups of leftover, white rice

3 tablespoon, soy sauce

1 tablespoon, white vinegar

1 tablespoon, sesame oil

5 tablespoon, sugar

Method

Rinse and pat meat dry with a paper towel.

In a medium bowl, season meat with salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar, then toss with cornstarch until well-coated. Set aside.

In a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat, add 1 teaspoon vegetable oil and eggs.

Scramble using a rubber spatula, then transfer to a side dish. Turn heat on high, then add a drizzle of oil and fry meat until crispy and side dish.

In the same skillet over medium-low heat, add remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, garlic, ginger and onions, and cook, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add peas and 2 tablespoons water, and cook until peas are tender. Add cooked rice and break up using a spatula, cooking 2 to 3 minutes more.

Stir in soy sauce, white vinegar, pepper, remaining 4 teaspoons sugar, and sesame oil.

Add back meat and eggs, then toss together and serve immediately.