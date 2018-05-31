How to prepare snail stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Snails are also a good source of magnesium, which our bodies need to maintain a normal blood pressure, strengthen bones and also keep your heartbeat regular.

Recipe

How to prepare stewed snails

Cooking Time

30 minutes

Recipe Cuisine

Ghanaian

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves (peeled and minced)

1 onions (peeled and chopped)

2 tablespoons flour

4 tomatoes (peeled and seeded)

ground black pepper

ground cayenne pepper

salt

1-kilogram snails

Method

Add the oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and saute for about 5 minutes.

Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for about 15 minutes.

Season with a pinch each of cumin, cilantro, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt.

Add the snails to the stew and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.