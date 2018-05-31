How to prepare snail stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
How to prepare stewed snails
Cooking Time
30 minutes
Recipe Cuisine
Ghanaian
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 garlic cloves (peeled and minced)
1 onions (peeled and chopped)
2 tablespoons flour
4 tomatoes (peeled and seeded)
ground black pepper
ground cayenne pepper
salt
1-kilogram snails
METHOD
Add the oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and saute for about 5 minutes.
Add the flour and mix well. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for about 15 minutes.
Season with a pinch each of cumin, cilantro, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt.
Add the snails to the stew and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.