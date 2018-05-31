How to prepare coconut macaroons

2/3 cup all-purpose flour
5 1/2 cups flaked coconut
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, coconut, and salt. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla using your hands until well blended.
Scop the dough onto the prepared cookie sheets.
Cookies should be about golf ball size.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until coconut is toasted.