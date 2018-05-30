Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets


How to prepare spicy chicken nuggets

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published: 2018-05-30
Chicken nuggets play

Chicken nuggets

(Sakina Halal Grill)
  • Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup prepared breadcrumbs

1 large egg

1 cup vegetable oil

  • Method

Place the flour in a resealable plastic bag and season with the garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Place the chicken pieces in the bag with the flour and toss to coat

Transfer the breadcrumbs to a rimmed plate, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Whisk the egg and 1 tablespoon water in a medium bowl. Remove a piece of chicken from the flour, dip in the egg mixture, then the breadcrumbs, gently pressing the crumbs into the chicken, and set on a clean plate. Repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and brown on each side, about 8 minutes total.

Use a spatula to transfer the chicken nuggets to a paper-towel-lined plate. Salt while hot and serve.

