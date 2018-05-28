How to prepare fried rice balls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 eggs
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1-quart water
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup cooked white rice
1 1/2 cups dried breadcrumbs
2 cups olive oil
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, parsley, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt.
Add rice to the mixture and stir to mix evenly.
Pour bread crumbs into a pile on one end of a cutting board. Dampen hands and roll rice mixture into 1 inch balls, dip in whisked eggs then coat each one with breadcrumbs.
In a small, deep skillet, heat olive oil enough oil to completely cover rice balls.
Fry rice balls 6 at a time, turning as needed to ensure even browning.
Drain on paper towels and serve warm.