How to prepare fried rice balls


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Ingredients

2 eggs

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1-quart water

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup cooked white rice

1 1/2 cups dried breadcrumbs

2 cups olive oil

  • Method

 

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, parsley, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt.

Add rice to the mixture and stir to mix evenly.

Pour bread crumbs into a pile on one end of a cutting board. Dampen hands and roll rice mixture into 1 inch balls, dip in whisked eggs then coat each one with breadcrumbs.

In a small, deep skillet, heat olive oil enough oil to completely cover rice balls.

Fry rice balls 6 at a time, turning as needed to ensure even browning.

Drain on paper towels and serve warm.

