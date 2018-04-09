Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make crispy pan-fried bass


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
(gourmetkim)
  • Ingredients

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon water

1 large egg white

1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons cornmeal

4 (6-ounce) bass fillets, skinned

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon butter

4 lemon wedges

  • Method

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Combine water and egg white in a shallow dish, stirring with a whisk.

Combine breadcrumbs and cornmeal in another shallow dish, stirring with a whisk.

Working with 1 fillet at a time, place fish in a bag; seal and shake to coat. Dip in egg white mixture, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture.

Repeat procedure with remaining fillets, flour mixture, egg white mixture, and breadcrumb mixture.

Add vegetable oil and butter to pan; cook until butter melts. Add fillets to pan, and cook 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges.

