Beef provides nutrients like zinc, iron, protein and B vitamins.


Pulse Food How to prepare cow hide stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Cow hide stew (Photo credit - Telandeworld) play

Cow hide stew (Photo credit - Telandeworld)
Recipe

How to prepare chicken stew

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

6

Cooking time

1 hour

Ingredients

Cow hide

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Pepper

Tomatoes

All purpose seasoning

Curry powder

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Salt

Rosemary

Method

 

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

Stir in tomato paste, blended pepper, and tomatoes.

After 3 to 7 minutes, add and allow to cook.

Taste for salt, add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and green pepper.

Finally, cow hide and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve chicken stew with rice, yam or plantain.

