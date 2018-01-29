Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare chicken stew
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Servings
6
Cooking time
1 hour
Ingredients
Cow hide
Onion
Garlic
Ginger
Pepper
Tomatoes
All purpose seasoning
Curry powder
Nutmeg
Olive oil
Salt
Rosemary
READ ALSO
How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup
How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home
Method
SPICY SHAAWELE (smoked cow hide) Slow cooking the wele in the stew allows it to absorb all the beautiful flavor of the stew and it also helps the wele to become nice, tender and succulent. For full video and , check link in bio and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #wele #Telandeexperience #shawele #beef #foodblogging #Africa #stew #africanfoodblogger #blogging #recipes #Westafrica #foodrecipes #delicacy #food #foodie #food #savory
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.
Stir in tomato paste, blended pepper, and tomatoes.
After 3 to 7 minutes, add and allow to cook.
Taste for salt, add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and green pepper.
Finally, cow hide and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.
Serve chicken stew with rice, yam or plantain.