How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way

Ingredients

Method

Put Guinea peppers, cloves and black peppercorns in a saucepan.

Blend the peppers and cloves to a powder form.

Add the milled Millet, Ginger powder, Salt, Chilli powder and mix.

Add water in small quantities to form a paste and mold into a smooth ball.

Cover the dough with a cling film and leave in a warm place to ferment overnight.

Pour the mixture into a saucepan and place on a medium heat.

Stirring continuously to avoid any lumps into a thick paste.

Decrease the heat to the lowest setting and steam the dough for about 7-10 minutes.

Transfer the dough to a bowl and leave to cool down.

Once the temperature has cooled down, mould l into individual balls.