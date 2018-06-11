Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Ingredients

  •  Milled Millet

  • Guinea peppers

  • Chili powder

  •  Ginger powder

  • Cloves

  • Black peppercorns.

  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Put Guinea peppers, cloves and black peppercorns in a saucepan.

  • Blend the peppers and cloves  to a powder form.

  • Add the milled Millet, Ginger powder, Salt, Chilli powder and mix.

  • Add water in small quantities to form a paste and mold into a smooth ball.

  • Cover the dough with a cling film and leave in a warm place to ferment overnight.

  • Pour the mixture into a saucepan and place  on a medium heat. 

  • Stirring continuously to avoid any lumps into a thick paste.

  • Decrease the heat to the lowest setting and steam the dough for about 7-10 minutes. 

  • Transfer the dough to a bowl and leave to cool down. 

  • Once the temperature has cooled down, mould l into individual balls. 

  • Dust with some millet or corn flour and refrigerate.

