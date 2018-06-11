How to prepare 'Fura' drink the most delicious way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
Milled Millet
Guinea peppers
Chili powder
Ginger powder
Cloves
Black peppercorns.
Salt to taste
Method
Put Guinea peppers, cloves and black peppercorns in a saucepan.
Blend the peppers and cloves to a powder form.
Add the milled Millet, Ginger powder, Salt, Chilli powder and mix.
Add water in small quantities to form a paste and mold into a smooth ball.
Cover the dough with a cling film and leave in a warm place to ferment overnight.
Pour the mixture into a saucepan and place on a medium heat.
Stirring continuously to avoid any lumps into a thick paste.
Decrease the heat to the lowest setting and steam the dough for about 7-10 minutes.
Transfer the dough to a bowl and leave to cool down.
Once the temperature has cooled down, mould l into individual balls.
Dust with some millet or corn flour and refrigerate.