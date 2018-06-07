How to prepare garden eggs stew and boiled yam

Yam

Garden eggs

Tomatoes

Pepper

Onion

Salt and seasoning

Vegetable oil

Fresh Tuna

Green pepper, chopped

Carrots, chopped

Method

Wash pepper and garden eggs

Cut the garden eggs into half.

Cook the garden eggs and pepper and grind in asanka/ earthen ware after 5 - 7 minutes.

Heat oil under medium heat and onions.

Add chopped tomatoes, green pepper and carrots, allow to cook for 5 minutes.

Remove all bones from tuna, cut in small pieces and add.

After 3- 5 minutes add the garden eggs, add seasoning and taste for salt.

Allow to simmer under low heat while you peel the yam.

cut into cubes, wash twice and boil with enough water. Add salt.

When yam is soft, pour water and transfer to plate.