How to prepare garden eggs stew and boiled yam

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Yam
Garden eggs
Tomatoes
Pepper
Onion
Salt and seasoning
Vegetable oil
Fresh Tuna
Green pepper, chopped
Carrots, chopped
Method
Wash pepper and garden eggs
Cut the garden eggs into half.
Cook the garden eggs and pepper and grind in asanka/ earthen ware after 5 - 7 minutes.
Heat oil under medium heat and onions.
Add chopped tomatoes, green pepper and carrots, allow to cook for 5 minutes.
Remove all bones from tuna, cut in small pieces and add.
After 3- 5 minutes add the garden eggs, add seasoning and taste for salt.
Allow to simmer under low heat while you peel the yam.
cut into cubes, wash twice and boil with enough water. Add salt.
When yam is soft, pour water and transfer to plate.
Serve yam and vegetable garden eggs stew.