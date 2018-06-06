Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare vegetable beef sauce


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Recipe

Cooking time

45 minutes

Serving

4

 

Cooking method

Stir-frying

 

Recipe cuisine

Chinese

Ingredients

8 ounces beef fillet, cut into 1/2 inch strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger root

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

salt and pepper to taste

 

Method

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned.

Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and  fry for 5 more minutes. Then add the green bell pepper, carrot, and reduce heat to low and let simmer.

