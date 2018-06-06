news

Recipe

How to prepare vegetable beef sauce

Cooking time

45 minutes

Serving

4

Cooking method

Stir-frying

Recipe cuisine

Chinese

READ ALSO:

How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew

How to make stuffed chicken breast

How to prepare spaghetti sauce

Ingredients

8 ounces beef fillet, cut into 1/2 inch strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger root

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Method

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned.

Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and fry for 5 more minutes. Then add the green bell pepper, carrot, and reduce heat to low and let simmer.