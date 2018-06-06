Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare vegetable beef sauce
Cooking time
45 minutes
Serving
4
Cooking method
Stir-frying
Recipe cuisine
Chinese
Ingredients
8 ounces beef fillet, cut into 1/2 inch strips
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger root
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon soy sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Method
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute the beef slices in the oil for 5 minutes, or until well browned.
Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and fry for 5 more minutes. Then add the green bell pepper, carrot, and reduce heat to low and let simmer.