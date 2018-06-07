How to prepare 'Agbeli kaklo'

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Fresh cassava

Onion

Cooking oil

Salt

Method

Peel, wash and grate cassava into to form a dough

Put dough into a basket to drain water.

Put the dough in a clean sack, find a heavy stone or metal and wash thoroughly.

Put the stone or metal on the sack to remove excess water for some hours or overnight.

Rub the dough in a sieve to remove the chaff.

Add salt and dry in the sun for some few minutes.

Grind onions and mix with the dough.

Mold into small balls.

Deep fry in hot oil until golden brown.

Serve with roasted peanut and coconut.