Pulse Food :  How to prepare bacon and egg cups

Recipe

How to prepare bacon and eggs cups

Cooking method

Baking

Servings

6

Cooking time

40 minutes

Ingredients

6 slices, cut bacon

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Sliced potatoes

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

Method

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Arrange each slice of bacon around the edge of each muffin cup, creating a circle around the edge.

Place potatoes at the base and add black pepper. Cook for 12 minutes.

Crack one egg into each bacon-wrapped muffin cup and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and salt.

Bake 13 - 16 minutes, based on your preference for the egg consistency.

At 13 minutes, the egg yolk will be more soft-boiled and at 16 minutes, more hard-boiled consistency.