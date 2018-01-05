Pulse Food :  How to prepare bacon and egg cups

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
How to prepare bacon and eggs cups
Cooking method
Baking
Servings
6
Cooking time
40 minutes
Ingredients
6 slices, cut bacon
6 large eggs
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and black pepper to taste
Sliced potatoes
2 tablespoons chopped green onions
Method
Preheat oven to 375ºF. Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
Arrange each slice of bacon around the edge of each muffin cup, creating a circle around the edge.
Place potatoes at the base and add black pepper. Cook for 12 minutes.
Crack one egg into each bacon-wrapped muffin cup and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and salt.
Bake 13 - 16 minutes, based on your preference for the egg consistency.
At 13 minutes, the egg yolk will be more soft-boiled and at 16 minutes, more hard-boiled consistency.