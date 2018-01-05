Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Pulse Food :  How to prepare bacon and egg cups


Pulse Food How to prepare bacon and egg cups

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Bacon and eggs cup ( Photo credit - Frugal foodies Mama) play

Bacon and eggs cup ( Photo credit - Frugal foodies Mama)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recipe

How to prepare bacon and eggs cups

Cooking method

Baking

Servings

6

Cooking time

40 minutes

Ingredients

6 slices, cut bacon

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Sliced potatoes

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

READ ALSO

How to prepare Kale pasta

How to make kiwi and yogurt smoothie

How to prepare buttermilk doughnuts

How to prepare orange bread

Method

 

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Spray muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Arrange each slice of bacon around the edge of each muffin cup, creating a circle around the edge.

Place potatoes at the base and add black pepper. Cook for 12 minutes.

Crack one egg into each bacon-wrapped muffin cup and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and salt.

Bake 13 - 16 minutes, based on your preference for the egg consistency.

At 13 minutes, the egg yolk will be more soft-boiled and at 16 minutes, more hard-boiled consistency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps Pulse Food How to prepare coconut crusted shrimps
Pulse Food: How to prepare cheesy bread Pulse Food How to prepare cheesy bread
Pulse Food: How to prepare homemade caramel cake Pulse Food How to prepare homemade caramel cake
Pulse Food: How to prepare buttermilk doughnuts Pulse Food How to prepare buttermilk doughnuts
Pulse Food: How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian way Pulse Food How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food: How to prepare orange bread Pulse Food How to prepare orange bread

Recommended Videos

Vacationing: How to travel light for your Christmas vacation Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacation
Food 101: Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101
Getaway: Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays



Top Articles

1 Tourism 17 interesting facts about tourism and travel in generalbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian waybullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare coconut crusted shrimpsbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
6 Pulse List 3 rice recipes to try this Christmasbullet
7 Coconut Ice Cream How to make ice cream in two easy stepsbullet
8 DIY Recipes How to prepare spicy beef saucebullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare homemade caramel cakebullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare bacon and egg cupsbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare cheesy bread
Pulse List 3 rice recipes to try this Christmas
Pulse Food How to make a really good homemade Pizza this Christmas
Pulse Food How to prepare buttermilk doughnuts
Merry Making 5 local beverages to replace your champagnes this Christmas
Travel Tips Top 8 places in Ghana to spend your Christmas
Pulse List 9 simple measures to avoid gaining weight from all junk food this Christmas
Pulse Food How to prepare homemade caramel cake

Top Videos

1 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
4 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
5 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
6 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

Pulse List 6 cool beaches to help you enter 2018 the fun way
Pulse family
Pulse List 9 simple measures to avoid gaining weight from all junk food this Christmas
music colhtyt4wtg.png
Merry Making 5 local beverages to replace your champagnes this Christmas
jacklyn 2.jpg
Travel Tips How to travel light for your Christmas vacation