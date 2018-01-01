Pulse Food :  How to prepare orange bread

news

Recipe

How to prepare orange bread

Cooking time

1 hour

Servings

6

Cooking method

Baking

Ingredients

1/2 cup margarine

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup white sugar

Method

Stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and nuts.

In a large bowl, beat together butter or margarine and 1 cup sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in rind and 1/2 cup juice. Pour in flour mixture, and stir until moistened. Turn into a greased 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pan.

Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until done. Remove loaf from oven, but not from pan.

Combine 1/2 cup orange juice with 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Heat and stir to dissolve sugar. Spoon glaze over hot loaf. Let stand in pan for 10 minutes before removing loaf to rack to cool.