Pulse Food :  How to prepare orange bread

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare orange bread
Cooking time
1 hour
Servings
6
Cooking method
Baking
Ingredients
1/2 cup margarine
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
1/2 cup fresh orange juice
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup orange juice
1/4 cup white sugar
READ ALSO
3 rice recipes to try this Christmas
How to make kiwi and yogurt smoothie
How to prepare chicken fried rice
Method
Stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and nuts.
In a large bowl, beat together butter or margarine and 1 cup sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in rind and 1/2 cup juice. Pour in flour mixture, and stir until moistened. Turn into a greased 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until done. Remove loaf from oven, but not from pan.
Combine 1/2 cup orange juice with 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Heat and stir to dissolve sugar. Spoon glaze over hot loaf. Let stand in pan for 10 minutes before removing loaf to rack to cool.