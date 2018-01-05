Pulse Food :  How to prepare cheesy bread

news

Recipe

How to prepare cheesy bread

Cooking method

Baking

Cooking time

50 minutes

Servings

8

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup white sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cheese. In another bowl, beat together egg, milk and oil.

Stir the flour/cheese mixture into the egg mixture and stir until just moistened. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.