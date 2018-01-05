Pulse Food :  How to prepare cheesy bread

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare cheesy bread
Cooking method
Baking
Cooking time
50 minutes
Servings
8
Ingredients
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup white sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Method
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.
In a large bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cheese. In another bowl, beat together egg, milk and oil.
Stir the flour/cheese mixture into the egg mixture and stir until just moistened. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.