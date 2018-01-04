Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Pulse Food :  How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian way


Pulse Food How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Curry rice play

Curry rice
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recipe

How to prepare curry rice

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Cooking time

30 minutes

Servings

8

Ingredients

2 medium green pepper, finely chopped

3 carrots, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 teaspoons curry powder

2 cups long-grain white rice

3 1/4 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons salt

READ ALSO

3 rice recipes to try this Christmas

How to prepare chicken fried rice

How to prepare spicy chicken stew this Christmas

Make your fried rice and assorted meat tasty this Christmas

Method

 

Cook onion and garlic in oil over low heat, stirring, until softened.

Add curry powder and rice and cook, stirring, 1 minute.

Add water and salt and boil, uncovered, without stirring, until the surface of rice is covered with steam holes and grains on top appear dry, about 8 minutes.

Reduce heat to as low as possible, then cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook 15 minutes more.

Remove pan from heat and let rice stand, covered, 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare orange bread Pulse Food How to prepare orange bread
Pulse List: 6 cool beaches to help you enter 2018 the fun way Pulse List 6 cool beaches to help you enter 2018 the fun way
Pulse List: 3 rice recipes to try this Christmas Pulse List 3 rice recipes to try this Christmas
Pulse List: 9 simple measures to avoid gaining weight from all junk food this Christmas Pulse List 9 simple measures to avoid gaining weight from all junk food this Christmas
Tourism: 17 interesting facts about tourism and travel in general Tourism 17 interesting facts about tourism and travel in general
Merry Making: 5 local beverages to replace your champagnes this Christmas Merry Making 5 local beverages to replace your champagnes this Christmas

Recommended Videos

Vacationing: How to travel light for your Christmas vacation Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacation
Getaway: Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidays
X'mas: Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas



Top Articles

1 Tourism 17 interesting facts about tourism and travel in generalbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian waybullet
4 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
5 Pulse List 3 rice recipes to try this Christmasbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare chicken fried ricebullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare fufu and tilapia light soupbullet
8 DIY Recipes How to prepare spicy beef saucebullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken stew this Christmasbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken stew this Christmas
Pulse Food How to prepare flavourful chicken with crispy skin this Christmas
Pulse Food 5 simple ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmas
Pulse Food How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home
Pulse List 3 rice recipes to try this Christmas
Pulse Food How to prepare orange bread

Top Videos

1 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

jacklyn 2.jpg
Travel Tips How to travel light for your Christmas vacation
PIZZA.jpg
Pulse Food How to make a really good homemade Pizza this Christmas
Kiwi and yogurt smoothie (Photo credit - Telandeworld)
Pulse Food How to make kiwi and yogurt smoothie
Top 8 places in Ghana to spend your Christmas
Travel Tips Top 8 places in Ghana to spend your Christmas