Pulse Food :  How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian way

Recipe

How to prepare curry rice

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Cooking time

30 minutes

Servings

8

Ingredients

2 medium green pepper, finely chopped

3 carrots, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 teaspoons curry powder

2 cups long-grain white rice

3 1/4 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons salt

Method

Cook onion and garlic in oil over low heat, stirring, until softened.

Add curry powder and rice and cook, stirring, 1 minute.

Add water and salt and boil, uncovered, without stirring, until the surface of rice is covered with steam holes and grains on top appear dry, about 8 minutes.

Reduce heat to as low as possible, then cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook 15 minutes more.

Remove pan from heat and let rice stand, covered, 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.