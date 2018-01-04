Pulse Food :  How to prepare curry rice the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare curry rice
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Cooking time
30 minutes
Servings
8
Ingredients
2 medium green pepper, finely chopped
3 carrots, finely chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
4 teaspoons curry powder
2 cups long-grain white rice
3 1/4 cups chicken stock
2 teaspoons salt
READ ALSO
3 rice recipes to try this Christmas
How to prepare chicken fried rice
How to prepare spicy chicken stew this Christmas
Make your fried rice and assorted meat tasty this Christmas
Method
CURRY RICE Curry rice on its own is delicious but cooking the rice in chicken stock makes it more delicious and divine, it switches the flavor up a notch For full video and , check link in bio and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #rice #Telandeexperience #ricedish #curryrice #foodblogging #Africa #curry #africanfoodblogger #blogging #recipes #Westafrica #africanfood #africanrecipes #foodrecipes #african #food #foodie #food #ricerecipes
Cook onion and garlic in oil over low heat, stirring, until softened.
Add curry powder and rice and cook, stirring, 1 minute.
Add water and salt and boil, uncovered, without stirring, until the surface of rice is covered with steam holes and grains on top appear dry, about 8 minutes.
Reduce heat to as low as possible, then cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and cook 15 minutes more.
Remove pan from heat and let rice stand, covered, 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.