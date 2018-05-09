6 things you are wasting your money on

news

Some people are not meeting their financial goals because they are wasting money on things that they don't necessarily need now.

The money that they're frittering away could be invested into a fixed asset after saving for some time.

Dining out

Instead of buying expensive food from fancy restaurants during lunch at work each day, pack a healthy lunch from home for a fraction of the cost.

For family bonding and dating goals, it is advisable to take your family or girlfriend out once a month. However, you can skip on appetizers and avoid buying beverages with big markups.

Dry cleaning

Dry cleaning is a huge expense, and many of the chemicals used in dry cleaning could have hidden health risks.

To cut your costs, avoid buying items that need to be dry-cleaned. Hand washing at home or washing on the delicate cycle could also be a great alternative that allows you to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

READ ALSO:7 simple ways women can save money

Phantom electricity

We always forget to turn off gadgets and sockets before living the house. All these add up the monthly electricity consumption.

Unplugging devices also takes just a second and could save you a lot with no big changes to your lifestyle.

Cable TV

It is simply unnecessary to pay for cable that you won’t have time to watch. Most people spend more hours at work during the weekend and use the weekends for attending events.

They spend less than 10 hours in the house when you deduct their sleeping hours. Which means paying for cable TV is something you can cancel your budget.

Unused memberships

Some people pay for a full-time gym membership but uses the facility twice a month or sometimes never set foot in the gym.

Proofread over your credit card statement and analysis whether you are getting value out of the money you're spending each month.

READ ALSO:5 ways to make money online as a Ghanaian student

Impulse buying

It is always advisable to go shopping center with a budget. Impulse buys can cost you because you end up with items you don't really need and it might be very expensive too.

If you see something on the shelf, take a photo and wait for 24 hours making any purchase or add it to your next month’s budget.