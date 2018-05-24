news

One of Ghana’s talented footballers, Samuel Inkoom celebrates his 12 years marriage anniversary with his lovely wife on social media and we can’t have enough of this perfect duo.

The 28 old defender took to his Instagram page to announce this feat to his 184k followers. With a cute photo of the two attached, he wrote; “Happy 12years Anniversary to us my world my love for you is forever”.

Samuel seems to be the perfect marriage life as he likes to flaunt his family all over social media.Today marks the 12th anniversary of their marriage.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 times Samuel Inkoom and his wife were just a perfect couple.

