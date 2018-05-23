Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos: 18 times John Dumelo's wife was 'all over the place'


Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’

From nightclubs to expensive vacations, I bring you 18 photos/videos that prove John Dumelo's wife was 'all over the place'.

John Dumelo's wife meets American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young play

John Dumelo's wife meets American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young
Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is finally a husband.

John tied the knot with Gifty Mawunya Nkornu – a Ghanaian lawyer who is based in the United Kingdom.

Their ceremony happened on Saturday, May 12, in Accra with top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to top stars in attendance.

But, prior to their ceremony, fashion designer and radio host KOD made a statement that caused social media outrage.

John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger play

John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger

KOD took to Facebook to express his excitement over his invitation to actor John Dumelo’s wedding, suggesting that John’s fiancée, Gifty was beautiful, quiet and reclusive – qualities he purported makes a woman a good ‘marriage material.’

He went ahead to advise women who wanted to be wives of celebrities not to be ‘all over the place’ but to learn from Gifty.

17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one play

17 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one

His statement attracted jabs from fellow female celebrities, feminists and social media users in general.

But it seems John’s wife was also ‘all over the place’ before her marriage but no one had any idea about it.

Oh wait, ‘all over the place’ in this context doesn’t mean she was jumping from one man to another or was a Slay Queen or whatever.

From nightclubs to expensive vacations, I bring you 18 photos/videos that prove John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’.

1. When she was 'all over the place' with her squad

play When she was 'all over the place' with her squad

 

2. Squad goals

play Squad goals

 

3. Another one!

play Another one!

 

4. And another one!! This was her recent birthday.

play And another one!! This was her recent birthday.

 

5. When she hanged out with Ex-President Mahama

Happpy birthday again and again

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

 

6. And when they were sighted again in the year 2013

play And when they were sighted again in the year 2013

 

7. When she hit the New York & Company retail shop back in 2014

play When she hit the New York & Company retail shop back in 2014

 

8. When she was prancing around the Westfield Stratford City in London.

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

 

9. When she had a good cruise game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

play When she had a good cruise game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

 

10. Sipping on a lone time in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

play Sipping on a lone time in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

 

11. When she chose Dubai for her vacation

play When she chose Dubai for her vacation

 

12. Her quad biking game in Dubai

play Her quad biking game in Dubai

 

13. It's winter...let's go back to Canada!

#Lmaocrazysnowyday

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

 

14. When she was letting her hair down in the club!

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

15. When she hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame

play When she hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame

 

16. She really loves luxurious cars!

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

17. Those important photos with American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young

John Dumelo's wife meets American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young play Those important photos with American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young

 

18. When she was 'all over the place', goofing around with Nadia Buari.

play

 

Me n @iamnadiabuari bdaygal hair whipping competition...lmbo

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

Daysofourlives....laughtillyourstomachaches @iamnadiabuari

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

#Mybooskiforlifeandalsothehottestmamaalive @iamnadiabuari wejustloveourmoments

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on

 

