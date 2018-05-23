Photos: 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’

news

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is finally a husband.

John tied the knot with Gifty Mawunya Nkornu – a Ghanaian lawyer who is based in the United Kingdom.

Their ceremony happened on Saturday, May 12, in Accra with top personalities, from ex-president John Dramani Mahama to top stars in attendance.

But, prior to their ceremony, fashion designer and radio host KOD made a statement that caused social media outrage.

KOD took to Facebook to express his excitement over his invitation to actor John Dumelo’s wedding, suggesting that John’s fiancée, Gifty was beautiful, quiet and reclusive – qualities he purported makes a woman a good ‘marriage material.’

He went ahead to advise women who wanted to be wives of celebrities not to be ‘all over the place’ but to learn from Gifty.

His statement attracted jabs from fellow female celebrities, feminists and social media users in general.

But it seems John’s wife was also ‘all over the place’ before her marriage but no one had any idea about it.

Oh wait, ‘all over the place’ in this context doesn’t mean she was jumping from one man to another or was a Slay Queen or whatever.

From nightclubs to expensive vacations, I bring you 18 photos/videos that prove John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’.

1. When she was 'all over the place' with her squad

2. Squad goals

3. Another one!

4. And another one!! This was her recent birthday.

5. When she hanged out with Ex-President Mahama

Happpy birthday again and again A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

6. And when they were sighted again in the year 2013

7. When she hit the New York & Company retail shop back in 2014

8. When she was prancing around the Westfield Stratford City in London.

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:24am PST

9. When she had a good cruise game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

10. Sipping on a lone time in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

11. When she chose Dubai for her vacation

12. Her quad biking game in Dubai

13. It's winter...let's go back to Canada!

#Lmaocrazysnowyday A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Dec 29, 2015 at 10:29am PST

14. When she was letting her hair down in the club!

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Jan 14, 2018 at 4:41am PST

15. When she hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame

16. She really loves luxurious cars!

A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

17. Those important photos with American basketball stars, Shaq and Nick Young

18. When she was 'all over the place', goofing around with Nadia Buari.

Me n @iamnadiabuari bdaygal hair whipping competition...lmbo A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Nov 23, 2014 at 10:57am PST

Daysofourlives....laughtillyourstomachaches @iamnadiabuari A post shared by missgeeonly (@missgeeonly) on Jun 13, 2015 at 6:21am PDT