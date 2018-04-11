Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

13 things Ghanaian men should never say to their partners


Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to their partners

Don't say these things if you want to keep in smiling.

  • Published:
Pulse couple play

Pulse couple
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • You do you wear makeup every day?

Women spend almost all their monthly savings on makeup just to look beautiful for you. You can choose to compliment her or just ignore her makeover.

  • How much did that your dressing bag cost?

Every woman must own at least three quality bags to pair with her apparels for special occasions. If you can buy quality things for her, don’t complain. After all, it is her money and she deserves nice things.

READ ALSO: 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship

  • I don’t like this hairstyle

After spending hours at the hours, the least you can do is take her out on a date or buy her a bowl of chocolate. Find a nice way to communicate to her or take her to the saloon a week or week after and pay for them to fix new hairstyle for her.

  • You smell good today

What does that even mean? If she has body odor, why did it take you this long to tell her?

  • ‘You wouldn’t understand’

She wouldn’t understand because she is a woman? This is unacceptable. Just try her.

READ ALSO: 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their ex's wedding

  • Please stop disturbing with your voice

Practice makes a man practice. She is not a good vocalist that is why she is practicing. Just walk out and enjoy your melodious voice.

  • Ama is looking really elegant these days

It is really bad to complement other women in her presence.

  • Do as you please

What is the essence of being in a relationship when your significant other does support or motivate you?

  • You talk too much

Everybody knows women are talkative. They talk about everything and nothing. You don’t have to tell her.

READ ALSO:5 things to consider before giving your ex a second chance

  • Don’t ever pick food from my plate

Are we in a colonial era? Relationships are meant to fun and adventurous. Where from all these boarding school rules?

  • You used to look good

Yes, until you started borrowing money from her. Just kidding. In fact, you should be happy that she is saving more and spending less.

  • Who are you on the phone with?

Stop nagging. A relationship is a cage or prison where you are forced to talk to your inmates. She can hang out or talk to anyone so far as she is not cheating on you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hilarious: Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash Hilarious Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash
Relationship Tips: 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship
Relationship Tips: 7 things men like in women more than good looks Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looks
Pulse Wedding: 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
New Trend: Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding New Trend Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a wedding
Relationship Tips: 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their ex's wedding Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their ex's wedding

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 4 Signs You Have “Dating Fatigue” And How to Bounce Back Lifestyle 4 Signs You Have “Dating Fatigue” And How to Bounce Back
Relationship Tips: 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man Relationship Tips 4 Easy Ways To Be A (Much) More Romantic Man
Lifestyle: Social Media Habits That Are Technically Cheating Lifestyle Social Media Habits That Are Technically Cheating



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looksbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriendbullet
6 New Trend Lady plays the role of groom’s best man at a weddingbullet
7 Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakesbullet
8 Marriage Tips 5 ways some Ghanaian men are destroying...bullet
9 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
10 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet

Related Articles

Hilarious Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash
Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Relationship Tips 5 activities newlyweds could do instead of traveling on their honeymoon
Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony
Wedding Tips 10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day
Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend
Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding
Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding offensivebullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
6 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
8 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Relationship Tips 5 things to consider before giving your ex a second chance
Ameyaw Debrah and Elsina
Relationship Tips 5 activities newlyweds could do instead of traveling on their honeymoon
Social Media Reactions Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos
26 Ghanaian men reveal why they cheat
Relationship Tips How to get over cheating and stay with your partner