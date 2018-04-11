Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 signs you are in a lonely relationship


Being single is not the same as feeling lonely you can connect physically and emotionally with your partner.

Sometimes being in a relationship is not all about having fun and going on dates. You can be in a serious relationship and still feel lonely.

How could you possibly feel alone when you’ve got someone on your side loving, supporting and motivating you?

Being lonely is not the same as being alone– it’s a feeling where you want to be connected with someone, but someone isn’t available to connect with. Of course, it could be that the person isn’t physically present, but it could also be that someone isn’t emotionally present. Here are the signs you’re in a lonely relationship.

  • Your partner has trouble being affectionate with you

It always feels great to get home after a tiring day and receive a warm welcome from your significant other. Cuddling and smooching and relaxing in your partner’s arms while watching a romantic movie strengthens your bond.

If you feel like your partner is reluctant to hug, kiss or get intimate with you, it’s no surprise that you’ll start to feel lonely.

  • You feel like your partner judges you

In every relationship, each partner must support and be honest with the other. One must be safe and comfortable to open up to the other without receiving harsh criticisms.

If your partner is very judgemental; his attitude towards you is preventing you from sharing your thoughts and ideas with him, then you are on your own.

  • Your partner shuts down during arguments

It’s normal for couples to argue and rekindle their relationship with a hot steamy sex. Constant communication is important in every relationship; every couple must talk it out when there is a misunderstanding and reach a point where both of you forgive and forget.

However, during arguments, instead of talking through them, if he totally shuts down. You don’t feel like anything is ever truly worked through.

  • You aren’t being your true self with him

Hiding your true self from your partner means you are living a fake life around him and that will make you lonely. Being yourself makes you happy to appreciate the little things others do for you.

You will value the things he does for you. If you are acting up just for him to accept you then you probably shouldn’t have been with him in the first place.

  • You’re protecting yourself from the hurt of a previous relationship

It’s over and you have to move on. Start your new relationship with a clean slate and enjoy to the fullest all the benefits that come with it.

If you’ve previously had bad relationship experiences, it’s almost a given that you’d be somewhat guarded. You may feel like you can’t be real with your partner even though he’s done nothing to make you feel that way.

