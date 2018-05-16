Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back


3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back

You lost them and now you want them back.

Take your time, gain some confidence and hit these notes in getting your ex-girlfriend back.

Breakups happen all the time, people lose their girlfriends and they want them back, but it doesn’t happen. The reason why it doesn’t happen is that you don’t know the tips and tricks that actually work. If you want to get an ex back, there are some things that you need to consider. The following are the best tips that you can take with you today to ensure that you’re going to get the upper hand in your life.

1. Leave her alone

At least for a little while, give her some time to think about the relationship. If you had a great relationship, she'll think about all the good things that you did for her and feel the absence of you in her life. You'll show her how independent you are on your own; the "rebel" is so attractive to women because he's totally on his own and doesn't need other people.

READ ALSO:3 early morning sex positions couples can try to spice things up

2. Slowly work up to friendship.

After cutting communication for a while, you can start talking to her and try to friend zone her.  Maybe some trust was broken in your relationship, and now it's time for you to start repairing it. Trust for girls is a big thing. You want to show her that she can trust you again, that you are worthy of her trust.

3. Showing Her How Much You've Changed

If you really want her back, you have to be the man and apologize for what went wrong. If she was hurt by you, she'll want to stay away from you for fear of getting hurt again. So man up and tell her you made a mistake.

