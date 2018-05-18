Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 great sex positions to conceive a baby


Trying to get pregnant? Here are some sex positions that might help make it happen!

  Published:
The decision to have a baby is the easiest part. The couple involved must now adopt a healthy lifestyle and make things exciting in the bedroom.

Couples who are trying to conceive can still try adventurous sex positions for deeper penetration and also strengthen their bond.

Get some watermelon, strawberry or chocolate and head straight to the bedroom to try these positions.

  • Spooning

Spooning is not just great for making a baby but is also a very romantic way to end things!

In this pose, you lie on your side, with your partner spooning you from behind. The position ensures that your pelvis is tilted at a 90-degree angle, providing better reach for your partner’s sperms.

READ ALSO: 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love

  • Butterfly

This is the suitable sex positions for couples who are adventurous and also want to add new member to their family.

You’ll need to lie on your back, on a table. Yes, you’ll need a table for this particular position. Next, your partner will need to move between your feet and lift your hips.

The butterfly is the best position to fall pregnant and also add some excitement to your sex life. It also helps the sperms stay in the vagina longer, ensuring better chances of conceiving.

  • The Indra

In this pose, you’ll have to lie on your back, like in the missionary pose, the only difference being that you’ll have to raise your hips. You can use pillows to do the trick.

This pose allows better and deeper penetration.

READ ALSO: 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back

  • The Peg

Another position for women who like to be on top!

In this position, your partner will have to lie on his back, with you on top of him, with your legs straight. This position is great for women with heavier partners.

