4 simple ways to tell your parents you are pregnant

Pregnancy is an exciting time for many couples and who are always eager to share the good news with family and close friends.

Whether you are married or dating, informing your parents about your pregnancy can be nerve-wracking. Parents play an important role in their children’s lives even after marrying them off.

Here are creative ways to tell your parents that you’re expanding your nuclear family.

Announce your pregnancy over dinner

Plan a big dinner in your house. Invite the grandparents-to-be and close friends for this special event. When its time for dessert, cut a cake and raise a toast to your unborn baby. If you have your first scan, you can show it to them.

Leave behind a clue

Visit your parents at their residence and intentionally leave behind a box containing mugs with a message on the bottom of the inside (think: “You’re going to be a grandma!”). Call them when you get to open the present you bought for them and they might even pass by the following day to congratulate you and bring you some confectionaries.

Keep it simple

Sometimes you don’t need to go all out to have a memorable pregnancy announcement. Surprise your parents by sending them a card stating you’re expecting and when your baby’s due.

Let your doctor call them

If you can’t reveal your pregnancy to them in person or over the phone, let your doctor do the talking.

The next time you go for a consultation, discuss with him or her and they will be happy to be the bearer of such good news.