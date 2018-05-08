Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 simple ways to tell your parents you are pregnant


Relationship Tips 4 simple ways to tell your parents you are pregnant

Below below our creative pregnancy announcement ideas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Habiba Sinare, wife of Abdul Majeed Waris play

Habiba Sinare, wife of Abdul Majeed Waris
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pregnancy is an exciting time for many couples and who are always eager to share the good news with family and close friends.

Whether you are married or dating, informing your parents about your pregnancy can be nerve-wracking. Parents play an important role in their children’s lives even after marrying them off.

Here are creative ways to tell your parents that you’re expanding your nuclear family.

  • Announce your pregnancy over dinner

Plan a big dinner in your house. Invite the grandparents-to-be and close friends for this special event. When its time for dessert, cut a cake and raise a toast to your unborn baby. If you have your first scan, you can show it to them.

READ ALSO: How Ghanaian women can propose to their boyfriends

  • Leave behind a clue

Visit your parents at their residence and intentionally leave behind a box containing mugs with a message on the bottom of the inside (think: “You’re going to be a grandma!”). Call them when you get to open the present you bought for them and they might even pass by the following day to congratulate you and bring you some confectionaries.

  • Keep it simple

Sometimes you don’t need to go all out to have a memorable pregnancy announcement. Surprise your parents by sending them a card stating you’re expecting and when your baby’s due.

READ ALSO:5 tips to make your online dating successful

  • Let your doctor call them

If you can’t reveal your pregnancy to them in person or over the phone, let your doctor do the talking.

The next time you go for a consultation, discuss with him or her and they will be happy to be the bearer of such good news.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: How Ghanaian women can propose to their boyfriends Relationship Tips How Ghanaian women can propose to their boyfriends
Pulse Wedding: 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress
Pulse Wedding: Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Pulse Wedding: Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos Pulse Wedding Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos
Relationship Tips: 5 tips to make your online dating successful Relationship Tips 5 tips to make your online dating successful
Relationship Tips: 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush Lifestyle 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure
Lifestyle: The best foods to eat after sex Lifestyle The best foods to eat after sex



Top Articles

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dressbullet
3 Relationship Tips How Ghanaian women can propose to their boyfriendsbullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 tips to make your online dating successfulbullet
5 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crushbullet
9 Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
6 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
8 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
9 Video You kill go me - Sarkodiebullet
10 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

5 signs she is using you to get over her ex
Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend
Pulse woman
Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues
7 things men like in women more than good looks
Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looks
Things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes