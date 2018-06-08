Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance


For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance

Check out simple ways to stay longer in bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse man play

Pulse man
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Stay active

The easiest way to give her quality sex is by engaging in regular exercise.

Sex might get your heart rate up, but regular exercise can help your sexual performance by keeping your heart in shape.

Incorporate 30 minutes of sweat-breaking exercises, such as running and swimming in your daily routine to boost your libido.

READ ALSO: 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner

  • Eat these fruits and vegetables

You are what you eat. If you want last longer in bed, try these foods to increase blood flow.

onions and garlic: These foods may not be great for your breath, but they can help your blood circulation.

bananas: This potassium-rich fruit can help lower your blood pressure, which can benefit your important sexual parts and boost sexual performance.

chilies and peppers: All-natural spicy foods help your blood flow by reducing hypertension and inflammation.

  • Kick bad habits

If you want to get your groove on in the bedroom, unwind some bad habits such as smoking and consuming alcohol that could also affect sexual performance.

While studies suggest that a little red wine can improve circulation, too much alcohol can have adverse effects.

Stimulants narrow blood vessels and have been linked to impotence. Cutting down or quitting smoking is one of the first steps to improve performance. Replacing bad habits with healthy ones, such as exercise and eating well, can help boost sexual health.

READ ALSO: 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist

  • Pay attention to your partner

Pulse woman play

Pulse woman
 

Communication before and after sex is very important to keep the spark in the relationship. Listen to your partner’s sexual fantasies and explore together to make things pleasurable in the bedroom.

Alternating pace or focusing on your partner while you take a break can make for a more enjoyable experience for both of you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner
Relationship Tips: 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist
Relationship Talk: 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever Relationship Talk 5 simple ways technology has changed dating forever
Relationship Tips: 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally love
New couple: Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edem
Relationship Tips: Here are 5 types of people you should not date Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not date

Recommended Videos

Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Royal Wedding Meghan Markle’s tiara is the sparkly Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau
Royal Wedding: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress Royal Wedding All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips Here are 5 types of people you should not datebullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 cheap date ideas she would totally lovebullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resistbullet
5 For Couples 4 ways for men to improve their sexual performancebullet
6 New couple Actress Afia Amoako finally ties the knot with Edembullet
7 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 smart ways to find out if your partner...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never...bullet
10 Photos President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and foreign...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 things women find it difficult to reveal to their partner
Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself
Relationship Tips 7 things that would make a man want to marry you
Relationship Tips 5 ways to get him to reciprocate your love
Relationship Tips 3 smart ways to win your ex-girlfriend back
Relationship Tips 5 compliments that every woman can’t resist
Sex With Food 6 foods that can give you better orgasm
Relationship Tips 5 things to know before dating a girl who just got out of a bad relationship
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
4 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
5 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
6 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding...bullet
7 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
8 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and...bullet
9 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
10 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Photos 8 stunning wedding tiara inspiration for new brides
Unhappy person
Relationship Tips 5 habits of unhappy people and how to break them
Victoria Michaels
Life Hacks 5 simple ways to motivate yourself
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions