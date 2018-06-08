4 ways for men to improve their sexual performance

news

The easiest way to give her quality sex is by engaging in regular exercise.

Sex might get your heart rate up, but regular exercise can help your sexual performance by keeping your heart in shape.

Incorporate 30 minutes of sweat-breaking exercises, such as running and swimming in your daily routine to boost your libido.

Eat these fruits and vegetables

You are what you eat. If you want last longer in bed, try these foods to increase blood flow.

onions and garlic: These foods may not be great for your breath, but they can help your blood circulation.

bananas: This potassium-rich fruit can help lower your blood pressure, which can benefit your important sexual parts and boost sexual performance.

chilies and peppers: All-natural spicy foods help your blood flow by reducing hypertension and inflammation.

Kick bad habits

If you want to get your groove on in the bedroom, unwind some bad habits such as smoking and consuming alcohol that could also affect sexual performance.

While studies suggest that a little red wine can improve circulation, too much alcohol can have adverse effects.

Stimulants narrow blood vessels and have been linked to impotence. Cutting down or quitting smoking is one of the first steps to improve performance. Replacing bad habits with healthy ones, such as exercise and eating well, can help boost sexual health.

Pay attention to your partner

Communication before and after sex is very important to keep the spark in the relationship. Listen to your partner’s sexual fantasies and explore together to make things pleasurable in the bedroom.

Alternating pace or focusing on your partner while you take a break can make for a more enjoyable experience for both of you.