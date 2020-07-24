Reports say the helpless woman was accused of witchcraft, so she was surrounded by residents who took turns to assault her while others stood aloof and urged them on.

A soothsayer who had been invited by the villagers to help them drive away their misfortunes accused the elderly woman of being behind the woes of the village, hence she was manhandled and lynched.

Two women are seen in the viral video flogging and hitting the helpless grandmother on her fragile head and all over her body despite her pleas of innocence.

The heart-wrenching video was first published by Accra-based TV3 and it has since triggered angry reactions from well-meaning Ghanaians, most of whom have called on the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

Actress Ama K Abebrese has described the development as barbaric.

“What kind of barbaric people are they???? This is 2020 in Ghana. These people are cold-blooded murderers. The police must find these perpetrators and they must face the law.

(To be honest, I can’t watch the video, just reading the accounts makes me sick to my stomach.)” she wrote.