“Ghana isn’t a good country to work in” – MoMo agent cries after losing GHc200k to robbers

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the masked robbers wielding pistols broke into the Osuani Boakye Ventures close to the popular Bonsam Gyam enclave at about 7:30 pm and demanded that the vendors surrendered all the money they had on them.

The distraught Chief Executive Officer of the Osuani Boakye Ventures told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote–Fumador that he had withdrawn some two hundred and forty-one thousand cedis for business operations on the day of the unfortunate incident.

“I am in the super-agent category so other agents come to me for money. The only money I had electronically for the day on my phone was 43 thousand cedis. So, if I estimate the amount left plus the other backup funds I had in safe, they made away with almost 200 thousand cedis,” Yaw Boakye Dankwah lamented.

“Ghana is not a good country to work in. Imagine that some robbers came to an open place like Bantama wielding arms and there was no police around nor anyone to help you out. These robbers made away with all the money I have worked my whole life to raise.”

He added that the CCTV cameras in the shop couldn’t pick up any clear images of the criminals to help in their arrest because they were fully masked.

Some witnesses to the sad event the robbers also attacked and robbed a man who had come to deposit money with Osuani Boakye Ventures at the time the company was attacked also lost his money to them.