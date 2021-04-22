RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Ghana isn’t a good country to work in” – MoMo agent cries after losing GHc200k to robbers

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Mobile Money agent has bemoaned how a robbery gang attacked and made away with all the money he has worked all life to raise.

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

DCX

The armed robbers are reported to have stormed Yaw Boakye Dankwah’s mobile money outlet in the open streets of Bantama in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi on Wednesday and stole an estimated two hundred thousand cedis (GHc 200,000) from his shop.

Recommended articles

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the masked robbers wielding pistols broke into the Osuani Boakye Ventures close to the popular Bonsam Gyam enclave at about 7:30 pm and demanded that the vendors surrendered all the money they had on them.

The distraught Chief Executive Officer of the Osuani Boakye Ventures told Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote–Fumador that he had withdrawn some two hundred and forty-one thousand cedis for business operations on the day of the unfortunate incident.

“I am in the super-agent category so other agents come to me for money. The only money I had electronically for the day on my phone was 43 thousand cedis. So, if I estimate the amount left plus the other backup funds I had in safe, they made away with almost 200 thousand cedis,” Yaw Boakye Dankwah lamented.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 4 phone-snatching experts at Ashaiman after iPhone 12 Pro exposed their hideout

“Ghana is not a good country to work in. Imagine that some robbers came to an open place like Bantama wielding arms and there was no police around nor anyone to help you out. These robbers made away with all the money I have worked my whole life to raise.”

He added that the CCTV cameras in the shop couldn’t pick up any clear images of the criminals to help in their arrest because they were fully masked.

Some witnesses to the sad event the robbers also attacked and robbed a man who had come to deposit money with Osuani Boakye Ventures at the time the company was attacked also lost his money to them.

According to the eyewitnesses, the robbers spoke broken English, so they doubted they were natives of Bantama.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)