Boko Haram members openly distribute food & cash to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states

The gesture by the insurgents which some security analysts deem as a threat was first reported by Sahara Reporters.

Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Pulse Ghana

A security source in the area said the sect members' action was to induce the villagers to join the group’s ranks as militants.

“Imagine, they (insurgents) claimed that the gesture was aimed at assisting villagers to perform Ramadan fast and Sallah with ease and happiness, the same villagers they killed their friends and family members,” the source lamented.

Many Nigerian lives have been lost to the activities of the militant group over the years some of which they have openly claimed responsibility for.

They frequently kidnap residents including students, high-profile personalities such as pastors, politicians and diplomats and demand ransom for their release in some cases while killing some of them.

There have been instances where some communities were raided and innocent residents killed.