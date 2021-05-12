RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Boko Haram members openly distribute food & cash to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Some people suspected to be members of the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram have reportedly distributed Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe states in Nigeria.

Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states
Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Pulse Ghana

Footages published by Lindaikejisblog.com show the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jam?'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jih?d sharing rice, beans, millet, maize, sugar, spaghetti, and cash gifts to the residents.

Recommended articles

The gesture by the insurgents which some security analysts deem as a threat was first reported by Sahara Reporters.

Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states
Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Pulse Ghana

A security source in the area said the sect members' action was to induce the villagers to join the group’s ranks as militants.

“Imagine, they (insurgents) claimed that the gesture was aimed at assisting villagers to perform Ramadan fast and Sallah with ease and happiness, the same villagers they killed their friends and family members,” the source lamented.

REA ALSO: "If you see my wife with another man, don’t tell me; just mind your business!” – Politician warns

Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states
Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Pulse Ghana

Many Nigerian lives have been lost to the activities of the militant group over the years some of which they have openly claimed responsibility for.

They frequently kidnap residents including students, high-profile personalities such as pastors, politicians and diplomats and demand ransom for their release in some cases while killing some of them.

Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states
Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Boko Haram members distribute food to residents of Nigeria’s Borno & Yobe states Pulse Ghana

There have been instances where some communities were raided and innocent residents killed.

It is therefore baffling to see a terrorist group believed to behind those deadly activities turning around to distribute food items to the people whose families they have allegedly killed.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]