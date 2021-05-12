"If you see my wife with another man, don’t tell me; just mind your business!” – Politician warns

It follows his impeachment last year by members of the county’s over accusations of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, commission of crimes under the national laws and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

He served as the second Governor of Nairobi before he was impeached.

Mike Sonko: "If you see my wife with another man, don’t tell me; mind your business!” Pulse Ghana

He is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and wearing expensive jewellery.

It is unclear what may have compelled Mike Sonko to have issued the warning to Kenyans.

READ ALSO: Female police inspector risks being jailed after marrying 2 of her junior officers

He took to his Instagram page to urge his compatriots to “mind their own business” and not bother to inform him if they see his wife cheating on him with another man.

"If you see my wife with another man, please don’t tell me. Just mind your own business!” he wrote on Instagram.

Mike Sonko: "If you see my wife with another man, don’t tell me; mind your business!” Pulse Ghana

Accompanying the post is a photo of the embattled politician in a suit and tie with a finger on his lips, a sign which suggests to someone to keep quiet.

Reports say the ex-governor and his wife, Primrose Mbuvi, have been married for 21 years, and have three children together.