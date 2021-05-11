Female police inspector risks being jailed after marrying 2 of her junior officers

According to Tuko.co.ke, the beautiful senior officer is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) department, Karen Police Station.

She is said to be married to David Murimi and David Mbitu, both of whom are her junior officers.

The accusation is that she got married to the latter before she initiated processes to divorce the former, instead of the other way round.

It is reported that Anne Waiganjo got married to Mbitu in 2009 in church. Then, in 2012, she tied the knot again with Murimi at the attorney general's office.

Kenyan police inspector risks being jailed after marrying 2 of her junior officers Pulse Ghana

"Murimi was also then cohabiting with a woman named Mary whom they had two children. He mistreated Mary so much and they separated. Mary left with their daughter whom she is raising alone. Murimi forcefully took the boy whom they raised with Anne. They even registered Anne as the mother without Mary's consent," a cousin to Mary told TUKO.co.ke.

Just like in many other countries, Kenyan laws frown on, bigamy, so the senior police officer may face a prison term of not less than five years if found guilty.

She is reported to be the younger sister to police impostor Joshua Waiganjo who has since been cleared of impersonation and abuse of office charges.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i is reported to have said that there was an ongoing process aimed at creating an Office of Ethics and Gender Relations under the Inspector General of Police.

He said on Friday, April 30 that plans were underway to ban marriages between police officers in a move aimed at curbing homicide cases in the force.