Human right activist says “most black males in prison come from single mothers”

His remark sparked a lot of backlashes as some feminists thought it was insensitive.

However, instead of retracting his comment and apologizing to those who feel offended, Reno Omokri took to his Instagram page to justify it.

“Yesterday, I said unless she was raped, widowed, or escaping an abusive husband, I have no sympathy for single mothers. Some people took offence. Single motherhood is devastating the Black Race.

“It may be convenient for you. But is it convenient for your child? 78% of all babies born to African American women are born by single mothers.

“In New York, more Black babies are aborted than are born. No other race has such SHAMEFUL statistics.

“If my sexual purity teaching annoys you, I invite you to visit the motherless babies home God helped me build, to see the effects of premarital sex.

“The Black world should stop pretending this is not a challenge. No other race has such an abysmal rate of single mothers.

“Most Black males in prison come from single mothers!” Reno Omokri said emphatically.