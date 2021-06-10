Church orders bride to clean make-up because it’s not allowed; here’s her real face (photos)

However, as soon as she arrived, she was asked to clean up the make-up completely before the church service that will precede the wedding could start.

Church makes bride clean make-up because it’s not allowed; here’s her real face Pulse Ghana

According to the church identified by a Nigerian news website, Correctng.com as Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, application of make-up is one of the practices its doctrines frown on seriously.

The news website reported a makeup artist known as Peenfaces on Instagram as having shared the story along with before and after photos of the bride.

She lamented in her Instagram post that the unexpected situation got her frustrated because, after the knot tying, she had to start the makeup afresh for the reception within 10 minutes.

“I had an unusual encounter with my bride on Saturday. After Her engagement in the morning, I had to take off Her make-up for church service.

“Her church doesn’t permit make-up. I was frustrated and angry because I would have to start the make-up from scratch for her reception. And we know the rush is usually epic when they come back from church for the reception program.

“We barely even have enough time for touch-ups not to talk about starting the make-up afresh. I was anxious cos I had just 10 mins to fix Her makeup, but then God came through for me.