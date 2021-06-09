RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Company employs obese people & rents to other companies and individuals for Ghs106 per hour

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

While obesity is deemed a health condition in certain parts of the world, it is a source of livelihood in other parts.

A Japanese company has made news headlines for its new services which involves the renting of obese people to both individuals and companies that need them.

Reports say “Debucari” charges 2,000 yen ($18) per hour for giving out its obese employees to whoever requests its services.

According to odditycentral.com, fat people over 100 kilograms are not common in Japan, so the entrepreneur identified as Mr. Bliss thought that making them available via an online service would be a great business opportunity.

He is reportedly the same businessman who founded plus-size fashion brand Qzilla but he was struggling to find plus-sized models for his clothing brand.

Mr. Bliss then set up a talent agency for overweight people in 2017, and around 45 people registered after the company advertised recruitment.

Debucari’s target market includes individuals who need a model to try on clothes for an overweight friend, or just need someone fatter than them to make them feel good about themselves, Odditycentral.com reported.

It is also targeting companies that might need a fat person to play a role in a commercial or for an ad, or for promoting a diet plan, the news website said.

Andreas Kamasah

