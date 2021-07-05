RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

No fuel & water in the Trucks – Fire service says as Makola building burns 300m away

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Fire Service Station situated just about 300m away from Makola Shopping Mall where a building was razed by fire on Monday, July 5, 2021, allegedly could not quench the fire promptly because their trucks did not have fuel and water.

No fuel & water in the Trucks – Fire service as Makola building's on fire 300m away
No fuel & water in the Trucks – Fire service as Makola building's on fire 300m away

According to witnesses to the inferno, it took the fire service over an hour to arrive at the scene by which time the damage had been done beyond redemption.

Recommended articles

The fire which reportedly started around 9:30 in the morning destroyed shops, stalls, and goods as it blazed for hours.

Twitter user, Kojo Asante with the handle @Mister_Asante took to his page to express his disgust at the response by the Fire Service Station in the Makola vicinity when it was called upon to attend to the situation.

READ ALSO: “Yes, I did” - Ashanti regional minister brags about deploying soldiers to Ejura

“Herh Ghana! Building (opposite Makola Shopping Mall) about 300m away from the Fire Service Station is on fire! People run to the Fire Station only to be told there is no fuel and water in the Fire Trucks! This is like one of the main Fire Stations in Accra oo,” @Mister_Asante lamented on Twitter.

His Twitter post got many Ghanaians reacting angrily with some people describing the Fire Service as “useless” while others recommend that they be retooled to enable them to live up to expectations.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Cucumber vibrator

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV