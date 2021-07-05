No fuel & water in the Trucks – Fire service says as Makola building burns 300m away

The fire which reportedly started around 9:30 in the morning destroyed shops, stalls, and goods as it blazed for hours.

Twitter user, Kojo Asante with the handle @Mister_Asante took to his page to express his disgust at the response by the Fire Service Station in the Makola vicinity when it was called upon to attend to the situation.

“Herh Ghana! Building (opposite Makola Shopping Mall) about 300m away from the Fire Service Station is on fire! People run to the Fire Station only to be told there is no fuel and water in the Fire Trucks! This is like one of the main Fire Stations in Accra oo,” @Mister_Asante lamented on Twitter.