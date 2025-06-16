CLOSAG to strike over alleged misconduct of Births and Deaths Registrar

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has instructed all employees of the Births and Deaths Registry across the nation to cease work from Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

This directive comes as a direct response to what the association describes as an increasingly hostile and unacceptable work environment under the leadership of the Acting Registrar, Mr. Samuel Adom Botchway.

In a formal letter dispatched on June 12, 2025, to the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment – with copies sent to crucial state bodies including the Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS) and the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS) – CLOGSAG has levelled serious accusations against Mr. Botchway. The association alleges persistent misconduct on his part, despite previous attempts through petitions and negotiations to resolve ongoing leadership disputes within the Registry.

CLOGSAG asserts that Mr. Botchway has been "acting irresponsibly" by unilaterally reassigning and posting staff across various Civil and Local Government Services without obtaining the necessary authority. Furthermore, he stands accused of verbally assaulting employees and cultivating an "uncongenial atmosphere" in the workplace through the continuous use of threats. The letter, signed by CLOGSAG Executive Secretary, Mr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, explicitly states that "These actions have rendered the working environment unsafe and intolerable."

This impending industrial action mirrors a nationwide strike that occurred in March 2025, which was temporarily halted following assurances from the Ministry of Labour regarding ongoing dialogue. However, CLOGSAG now contends that minimal progress has been achieved since that suspension.

