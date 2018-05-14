Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 celebrity traditional weddings we still can get over


Wedding Tips 5 celebrity traditional weddings we still can get over

We're reminiscing on 5 of our timeless celebrity traditional weddings we love.

Celebrity weddings are pure fantasy. Maybe you don’t have millions to drop on your big day—but you can still get divine inspiration from your favorite stars.

You know we love traditional weddings here right? So we’re counting down to the biggest traditional celebrity weddings that shook us and kept us to our Instagram page monitoring hashtags and waiting for new update and videos from people who were invited.

In no particular order, here are the biggest celebrity weddings that happened in the first quarter of the year.

1.    Ameyaw Debrah’s wedding

 

2.    John Dumelo’s wedding

3.    Stonebwoy

The Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and wife Louisa both looked ethereal in their laze and Kente apparel. They proved to us they were the perfect couple.

4.    Fred Nuahmah

Fred Nuahmah

A post shared by Frederick Nuamah (@fredericknuamah) on

 

5.    Nana Ama Mcbrown

This kiss of actress Nana Ama Mcbrown and her hubby was perfectly capture during the traditional wedding. The duo are just a perfect match.

