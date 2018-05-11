Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack


Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack

A bride whose arm was bitten off by a crocodile has married her fiance days after the attack that nearly cost her life

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack
An incredibly brave woman refused to let a crocodile attack that cost her an arm get in the way of marrying the love of her life.

Former national tennis player Zenele Ndlovu, 25, was canoeing in Zimbabwe with her fiance Jamie Fox, 27, when the 8ft Nile crocodile shot out of the water and tried to drag her to the bottom of the river.

She said: “The waters were very calm and we had guides and there were about seven boats in the water when the crocodile just jumped out.

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack play

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack

 

"It jumped out of the water and bit a chunk of my right arm together with the side of the canoe which started deflating and it all just happened so fast. The crocodile bit me again and pulled me into the water.”

Mr Fox, from Bromley, was thrown to the opposite side with the boat between the pair as he desperately tried to help his future wife.

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack play

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack

 

“Jamie swam over to where I was struggling with the crocodile that was trying to pull me to the bottom of the river and grabbed my waist and with the other hand he rained blows down on the crocodile".

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack play

Woman marries days after losing arm in crocodile horror attack

 

Ms Ndlovu has since been discharged from hospital, with the couple now finishing their visa paperwork to let them both move to the UK.

