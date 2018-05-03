Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress


Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

  • Published:

The eye-catching dress a bride wore to her wedding that has tongues wagging!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A bride has caused quite a stir over the generally perceived inappropriate dress she wore on her big day.

The white wedding gown as seen in the photo shows the excited bride show some skin in some provocative areas.

Though the identity of the couple and details of the wedding is unknown, it has already garnered lots of backlash from netizens after the photos emerged online. Many are labeling the apparel sexually provocative and inappropriate with few loving the creativity of the wedding gown.

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress play

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

 

READ ALSO:5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dressbullet

Some have referred to it as scandalous and almost a disrespect to the institution of marriage.

Others are of the opinion that the dress is a little over the top to wear on your wedding day, as many, including male guests and even the officiating priest/pastor, could become distracted.

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress play

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you
Pulse Wedding: 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress
Relationship Tips: 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Relationship Tips: 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend
Relationship Tips: 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues Relationship Tips 6 simple ways to live in harmony with a partner who has anger issues
Relationship Tips: 7 things men like in women more than good looks Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good looks

Recommended Videos

Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure Throat Cancer Alert! Use your fingers instead of tongue for sexual pleasure
Lifestyle: The best foods to eat after sex Lifestyle The best foods to eat after sex
Relationship: 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies Relationship 5 surprising features of a man that attract most ladies



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 Ghanaian ladies tell why they will attend their ex's...bullet
2 Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dressbullet
3 Relationship Tips 13 things Ghanaian men should never say to their...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crushbullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 Easter gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws...bullet
6 Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over textbullet
7 Photos 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparablebullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 common habits that could break...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Here are 7 stunning Kente inspiration for...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than...bullet

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
5 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding...bullet
6 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
7 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves...bullet
8 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
9 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
10 Boxing Day Gifts that will make him feel special this...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Pulse Wedding 5 things you didn’t know about wedding cakes
Boyfriend issues
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend’s ex won’t let go of him; should I leave or fight for the relationship?
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
Pulse Weddings 10 stunning wedding gown inspiration for new brides