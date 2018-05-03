Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

The eye-catching dress a bride wore to her wedding that has tongues wagging!

news

A bride has caused quite a stir over the generally perceived inappropriate dress she wore on her big day.

The white wedding gown as seen in the photo shows the excited bride show some skin in some provocative areas.

Though the identity of the couple and details of the wedding is unknown, it has already garnered lots of backlash from netizens after the photos emerged online. Many are labeling the apparel sexually provocative and inappropriate with few loving the creativity of the wedding gown.

READ ALSO:5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress

Some have referred to it as scandalous and almost a disrespect to the institution of marriage.

Others are of the opinion that the dress is a little over the top to wear on your wedding day, as many, including male guests and even the officiating priest/pastor, could become distracted.