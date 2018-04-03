Ebony was a modern day version of myself, says Mzbel

news

Female Hiplife artiste Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has compared the late Ebony Reigns to herself during her formative years.

According to her, the late dancehall singer was more of a “modern version” of the Mzbel of old.

READ ALSO: April Fool: Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank

Both Mzbel and Ebony are quite similar when it comes to stage craft and dressing for concerts. Mzbel used to be often criticized for her way of dressing, which was mostly described by many as provocative.

Ebony also often found herself in the same situation, with many criticizing her exposing outfits.

But Mzbel believes the late singer was real, describing her as a modern day version of herself.

The “sixteen years” singer was once sexually abused whiles performing at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She was also once raped by some unknown assailants who attacked her private residence at Weija.

However, Mzbel insists the late Ebony bore similarities to herself when she was in her formative years in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Nana Opoku Kwarteng: Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunion

She described the “maame hwe” hit maker as a queen who was genuine and real in her way of life.

“She was genuine, she was so real and I would say she was the modern day Mzbel. She came as a queen and died as a queen,” Mzbel said in an interview with the Graphic Showbiz.

The late Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, passed on after being involved in a fatal car crash on February 8.