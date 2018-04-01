5 gifts that your Ghanaian in-laws would actually love and use

news

As if finding a present for your significant other wasn't hard enough.

Buying the perfect gift for your in-laws during festive occasions is very challenging. It gets really tough when this is your first Easter together.

You must find the right gift that shows you love and appreciate them but you shouldn't go overboard

And the absolute last thing you want is to make them feel outdone. Check out 5 gifts ideas for your in-laws.

Set of towels

Towels are one of the basic necessities that most of us fail to change from time to time. Some experts say one should change their towels at least every 3 months but we end up using it for over a year. Show your in-laws how much you care about them; their personal hygiene and gift them new towels.

Set of body oils

Whether old or young, every woman craves for flawless skin. Get your mother-in-law body oil made from natural ingredients such as coconut, shea or cocoa butter to keep her skin moisturized and beautiful all year round.

Center Rug

Give your in-laws living room a facelift. Buy them a new center rug and some antique decoration to make them feel at home and also fell in love with the interior decor.

Massaging chair

If your in-laws are getting to the retirement age, it is a good idea to get them a massaging chair. They can release some stress after taking care of your kids while you are busy at work.

New cookware

Using quality pots makes every meal taste sumptuous. These pans will last longer unlike the mediocre ones on the market which will deteriorate soon. They will always remind you when they pick up the saucepan to cook.