Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony

GFA statistician and Pulse Ghana’s sports journalist, Thomas Freeman Yeboah tied the knots in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend.

The gorgeous bride, Alberta looked regal in her colorful kente apparel for the traditional ceremony.

The groom also looked dapper in his white kaftan designed with a touch of kente. It was all glitz and glam as the bride walked down the aisle in a white ball gown.

The team behind Alberta’s bridal look did a splendid job. We are absolutely in love with makeup, hairstyle, and accessories.

Thomas Freeman upped his fashion game by sporting a tuxedo for his big day.

Check the photos below:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.