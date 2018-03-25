Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

World leaders attends Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding


Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote's daughter's glamorous wedding

The beautiful Hajiya Fatima and her partner, Jamilu Abubakar, pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony last Friday.

Bride and groom play

Bride and groom
Great politicians and some influential people in the world were all gathered on Friday night at Eko Hotel and Suites to witness the wedding ceremony of the daughter of an Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The beautiful Hajiya Fatima and her partner, Jamilu Abubakar, pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony none that we have so far this year. The couple had a 6 part event which held in Abuja, Kano and Lagos.

What a father can do for her daughter will surprise you. Bill Gates was also present at the event among other dignitaries including Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo, First Lady of Nigerian, Her Excellency,  Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi; and others.

Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Davido, DJ Cuppy were among the guests at the grand wedding finale of the record-breaking wedding.

Check the photos below:

Dignitaries at Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding play

Dignitaries at Dangote's daughter's glamorous wedding

Bride and groom play

Bride and groom

Bride and groom play

Bride and groom

 

Dignitaries at Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding play

Dignitaries at Dangote's daughter's glamorous wedding

play

 

