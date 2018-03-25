The beautiful Hajiya Fatima and her partner, Jamilu Abubakar, pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony last Friday.
The beautiful Hajiya Fatima and her partner, Jamilu Abubakar, pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar walked down the aisle in a lovely ceremony none that we have so far this year. The couple had a 6 part event which held in Abuja, Kano and Lagos.
What a father can do for her daughter will surprise you. Bill Gates was also present at the event among other dignitaries including Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.
Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo, First Lady of Nigerian, Her Excellency, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi; and others.
Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Davido, DJ Cuppy were among the guests at the grand wedding finale of the record-breaking wedding.
Check the photos below:
