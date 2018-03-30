Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Dangote’s daughter and her husband on for their honeymoon


Newly-weds Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon

The newly-weds clearly needed the luxury of rest after the mega wedding that got the world in awe.

Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon play

Fatima Dangote and Jamil
The duo is reportedly are currently enjoying their honeymoon on an exotic Island at an undisclosed location.

The daughter of Aliko Dangote , the richest man in Africa, Hajiya Fatima Dangote and her partner, Jamilu Abubakar, pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar  got  the world talking with their wedding ceremony that took place last week at Eko Hotel with numerous notable personalities.

Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon play

Jamil and Fatima Dangote

 

The most talked about guest that caused tongues to wag with his presence was Bill Gates, one of the richest persons on planet earth. Also present at the event among other dignitaries including Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon play

Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote

 

Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote's daughter's glamorous wedding

The newly-weds clearly needed the luxury of rest after the mega wedding that got the world in awe.

Check out some photos

play

Dangote’s daughter and her husband on their honeymoon play

Fatima Dangote and Jamil

 

Fatima Dangote and Jamil play

Fatima Dangote and Jamil

 

The wedding ceremony which is considered the biggest event of 2018, hosted the creme de la creme of the society. We wish them the very best in their union.

