The duo is reportedly are currently enjoying their honeymoon on an exotic Island at an undisclosed location.

The daughter of Aliko Dangote , the richest man in Africa, Hajiya Fatima Dangote and her partner, Jamilu Abubakar, pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar got the world talking with their wedding ceremony that took place last week at Eko Hotel with numerous notable personalities.

The most talked about guest that caused tongues to wag with his presence was Bill Gates, one of the richest persons on planet earth. Also present at the event among other dignitaries including Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The newly-weds clearly needed the luxury of rest after the mega wedding that got the world in awe.

The wedding ceremony which is considered the biggest event of 2018, hosted the creme de la creme of the society. We wish them the very best in their union.