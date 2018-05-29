Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew


Photos 5 inspiring bridal looks from Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew

No wedding-day look is complete without the perfect hair and makeup to complement the dress.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley
Gone were the days when brides had to wear wedding gowns passed unto them by their mothers or in-laws.

Walking down the aisle is an important day in every woman life. A day where family and friends gather to witness the holy matrimony.

After saying the “I dos” in your ravishing gown, you are expected to either step up your fashion game or maintain the standard.

It is all about finding a dress that accurately reflects your personal style and, likely, doesn’t require a wide-angle lens to shoot.

Here are looks that’ll inspire you when figuring out what statement you want to make on your wedding day.

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

 

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

 

