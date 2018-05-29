King Promise performs CCTV at Duncan Williams' son's wedding

news

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, King Promise performed his latest single titled “CCTV” featuring Sarkodie and Mugeez at Action Chapel International in the presence of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other dignitaries.

Archbishop Duncan Williams’ son, Joel and his fiancée Anisha wedded in a lovely ceremony that was the talk of the town over the weekend.

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo gave us major style goals as she graced the occasion.

Joel got the congregation emotional and clapping when he said his heartwarming vows and kiss his wife for the first time in the presence of personalities, family, and friends.

Anisha changed into a stunning ball gown and Joel looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo for the reception where they danced to King Promise’s hit song, CCTV.

